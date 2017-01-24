High Academy for Strategic and Security Studies (H.A.S.S.S.)

Vision



* A distinguished academy in knowledge production and upgrading the capacities in strategic and security

fields to achieve the comprehensive security, stability and advancement.



Objectives:

1. Contribution in achieving the national security through the procedures of specialized studies and researches.

2. Qualifying the high leading figures in the regular forces, civil services, and civil society to who occupy positions in the government which has links to the strategic planning and national security.

3. Presenting studies and consultations to the planning organs in the field of strategic and security domains.

4. Contribution in upgrading the scientific research in the domain of strategic and security studies.

5. Contribution in enriching the national and security culture through publishing the strategic and security thoughts.

6. Coordinating the scientific visions related to strategy and security besides unifying the concepts with the related institutions.

7. Availing experts, teaching staff in planning and strategic and security thought.

8. Coordinating and boosting the scientific and cultural links with the related institutions inside Sudan and abroad.



The Establishment of the Academy



The high academy for strategic and security studies was established and started its academic activities on 2006 after the officials concerned on the security affairs were keen that the traditional prospection that the security activities depend only on the military frameworks has been developed, and was replaced by the comprehensive security prospect on its political, economical, social, cultural and scientific levels based on the science and its principles built on the scientific research.

The security issues which dominated the globe such as the internal armed conflicts, the wars among the ethnics, and conflict among the cultures even within the same country necessitated overstepping its traditional causes to address the basic needs of the human beings such as providing food, shelter, water and dignified housing. The globalization challenges are expanded to include cybercrimes, human trafficking, illegal migration etc. required thorough scientific studies to discuss the roots of the consequences and to provide the remedy from s security point of view to accommodate the nations, its regional and international surroundings. So the security officials are facing the roots of the problems to find out the solutions.

The globe has entered a new era in terms of security concepts i.e. comprehensive security which means the humanitarian security instead of regime and state security. This means providing the necessary needs of the people according to basic human rights to avoid using arms against others to achieve that. It also distances the international interventions which allege supporting the minorities. It also means the development of security concepts and theories and the requirements of cooperation to achieve it regionally and internationally.

To meet this developments in security concept the H.A.S.S.S. arranges for upgrading the capacities of the leaderships in the regular forces and civil service servants through qualifying them in the directed scientific research towards finding out scientific and practical solutions on political, economical social, cultural and scientific levels within a security framework for the objective problems facing the security and stability. This could be done through studying the roots and causes via applied and field studies based on questionnaire surveys based on actual databases that reflect the reality. Those strategic and security studies which the H.A.S.S.S. aims at qualifying the studiers for on higher standards to achieve its vision (A distinguished academy in knowledge production and upgrading the capacities in strategic and security fields to achieve the comprehensive security, stability and advancement.

However, the globe entered via the life dynamics to new horizons towards looking into the future according to the local, regional and international environment in an endeavour to set a roadmap for the future instead of waiting others to do so.

Accordingly, the H.A.S.S.S. starts preparing and developing the capacities of the leading figures in the regular forces and the civil servants to enable them utilize the directed scientific research tools towards high standard strategic and security studies.

The establishment of the H.A.S.S.S. serves an important goal represented by mobilizing all the manpower working in security and strategy to qualify them via scientific research to secure a scientific database that supports the decision-making centres in the government.

The H.A.S.S.S. contributes actively in future studies and participates in the similar institutions’ forums, conference and workshops through its high studies programmes, training centres, information, security and strategic researches centre.

The H.A.S.S.S. is a scientific institution within the high education institutions and colleges with an aim of creating a natural link with the scientific environment and the scientific society to serve the requirement of the state and the community.

The H.A.S.S.S. syllabuses were subject to review by high academic committees formed by the Ministry of High Education and Scientific Research to cope with the syllabuses of the Sudanese universities on the level of Diploma, MA, Doctorate, besides increasing the hours of the similar syllabuses in the universities.

This strong start had its impact on the H.A.S.S.S. as several scientific delegations on security and strategy in the Arab area, Africa and other parts of the world visited the academy. The H.A.S.S.S. has entered into partnerships with similar centres and academies to deepen the knowledge and scientific linkage.

Mission:

* Knowledge production in strategic and security domains.

* Ensuring the security joint points of views in strategic thoughts

* Spreading and boosting the culture of strategic, security, future and decision-making sciences.



Development of the H.A.S.S.S.



The H.A.S.S.S. was established in 2005 and after two years the Ministry of High Education and Scientific Research approved its memorandum of association. Accordingly the H.A.S.S.S. designed its syllabuses and executive administration to cope with higher education and scientific research institutions. In 2012 the name of the academy was changed to become the High Academy for Strategic and Security Studies (H.A.S.S.S.)



H.A.S.S.S. Administrative Structure

The H.A.S.S.S. administrative, financial, scientific structure is as follows:

A. Board of Trustees

B. General Manager

C. Deputy General Manager

D. Scientific Board

E. Financial and Administrative Committee

F. Undersecretary

G. Scientific Affairs Secretary General

H. Programmes’ Coordinators

I. Studiers’ Affairs Supervisor

J. Librarian

K. Centres’ Directors

Scientific Programmes

A. Doctorate Degree in Strategic and Security Studies through syllabuses and research.

B. Doctorate Degree in Strategic and Security Studies through research.

C. Master Degree in Strategic and Security Studies through syllabuses and research

D. Master Degree in Strategic and Security Studies through research.

E. High Diploma in Strategic and Security Studies.



The H.A.S.S.S. had its impact regionally as several delegations from the Arab and African countries visited that academy besides the participation of studiers for Master Degree attended the courses from each of Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Comoro Islands, Mauritania, Egypt, and Iraq.

The H.A.S.S.S. participated in all conferences, forums and lectures internally and externally with the related institutions the most important were:

1. Council of Ministers Committees.

2. National Council for Strategic Planning

3. Foreign Ministry.

4. High Academy of Police

5. Information Ministry

6. Ministry of Culture

7. Youth and Sports Ministry

8. Physical Planning Ministry – Khartoum State

9. National Service Directorate

10. National Information Centre

11. Sudanese Universities

The H.A.S.S.S. signed Memorandum of Understandings with several academic institutions inside Sudan and Abroad e.g.:

1. Zaim Al-Azhari University

2. Omdurman Islamic University

3. Naif Arab University for Islamic Sciences (Saudi Arabia)

4. AFBICAN ACSRT

5. (AIES) VIENNA

6. (TASAM) TURKEY

7. ADDIS ABABA

8. CASS INDIA

9. (INPUMA) MALAYSITA



The graduates of the H.A.S.S.S. since its establishment

A. Master Degree 243 graduates

B. High Diploma 186 graduates

C. Doctorate 32 (under study graduates)



Leaderships Training Centre

The H.A.S.S.S. established the leaderships training centre to qualify the leadership in decision-making including the security and civil society personnel.

The H.A.S.S.S. aims at achieving several strategic goals the most important of which:

1. Setting general policy for national security and strategic planning that suit the requirements of the high leaderships nationally and regionally.

2. Arranging comprehensive training plans to upgrade efficiency.

3. Spreading the strategic culture with its comprehensive concept through debates and specialized forums.

4. Implementing training prgrammes.

The H.A.S.S.S. targeted more than 5000 leading figures in greater Khartoum and other states in several programs.



Information and Strategic and Security Centre:

The centre was established to assist in translation, publication of studies and researches in the strategy and security related issues.

The centre provides the researcher with the information that helps them in their studies.