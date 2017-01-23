Committee Agree on Standards of Participation in National Government

Khartoum – The national dialogue outcomes implementation high committee under the chairmanship of President Al Bashir has agreed on the general standards for the

participation of the political parties, armed groups and national figures in all levels of governance.

Meanwhile, Presidential Aide, Eng. Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid said in press statements after the meeting of the committee held yesterday that it was agreed on the continuation of the meetings to complete the principles and standards of participation in the government, pointing out that the standards includes the nominees for the ministries and the legislative councils.

He added that the meeting discussed the engagement of all the political forces which participated in the national dialogue.

He revealed an invitation from the AUHIP to meet the armed groups and the political parties abroad, a matter which was agreed by the government, adding that they will respond to the invitation whenever the venue is determined.

He pointed out that the government and national dialogue parties are ready to go ahead towards a new era in Sudan’s history under the theme peace, security and stability.