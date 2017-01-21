Activities of National School Tournament Concludes in Kosti Stadium with Glorious Student Shows

Khartoum (Zuleikha - Najat) - The activities of the 26th session of the National School Tournament, organized by the Ministry of General Education

under the patronage of the Presidency under the slogan: Long Live the Homeland, were concluded at Kosti Stadium, White Nile State, by glorious student shows that reflected the various aspects of the Sudanese culture.

The activities of the National School Tournament, which were spread to cover many towns of the White Nile State, included many national events as well as the educational process in the country.

The closing celebrations included many attractive shows that reflected the history and the social, economic and cultural life of Sudan as well as the great progress realized in the general education in the country.

The closing ceremony was addressed by Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman, who directed that Sudan should be totally free of illetracy by the year 2020, stressing that development and progress cannot be realized except through education.