World Bank Promises to Attract Funding for Development Projects in Sudan

Khartoum - World Bank Country Representative in Sudan Xavier Furtado has promised to work for attracting funding for the development projects in Sudan through both

arms of the bank of International Finance Corporation (IFC) and International Development Association (IDA).

The World Bank Country Representative affirmed that he would convey the decision of lifting the economic sanction on Sudan and the resultant opportunities to the executive directors of the bank in a view to consider ways and means of helping the Sudan to benefit from these opportunities.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Badr Aldin Mahmoud, called during a meeting at his office yesterday with the World Bank Country Representative in Sudan on the bank to help attract the American investments for the productive sectors and building direct partnerships with the private sector in Sudan.

The Minister said the World Bank has a pioneering role in helping Sudan realizes the maximum benefit from the US decision of lifting the economic sanctions.

He voiced hope that the World Bank would extend technical, financial and logistic support to Sudan during the first six months after the decision, calling on the bank to organize a forum for the concerned economic parties and mobilizing the funding institutions to realize the maximum benefits from the opportunities the decision avails, stressing the importance of investment promotion and creating the conducive environment in this connection.