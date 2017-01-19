CBOS Receives Offers from Foreign Financial Institutions to Open Branches in Sudan

Khartoum – Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) reveals receiving foreign offers to finance the private sector in Sudan, along with applications from foreign institutions to open

branches in Sudan

Governor of CBOS, Hazim Abdulgadir Ahmed affirmed that they addressed the central banks on the executive order according to which partial sanction were lifted from Sudan, besides addressing all the old and new correspondents.

He called, while meeting with the directors of the Sudanese Banks, for preparing for the upcoming stage through positive trends in importations and utilizing the resources according to priorities, lauding the contribution of the banking system in providing and utilizing the resources that support the production.