FVP: State Reform Issue Supported by Strong Political Will

Khartoum - FVP, Bakri Hassan Saleh praised the projects achieved by North Kordofan renaissance mobilization (Nafeer) in the past period, considering it a model for the integration of formal and community efforts, stressing that the reform of the state is an ongoing issue and backed by strong political will.

Heading, at Obeid, the session of North Kordofan government cabinet, FVP said that the purpose the state reform program is to provide outstanding service gains citizen satisfaction, pointing to the need to unify the visions and concepts relating to the state reform between the different levels of government.

Cabinet State Minister, Jamal Mahmoud praised the harmonization of North Kordofan between the projects of the renaissance and the state reform program, stressing the readiness of the supreme committee to provide technical support for the state to implement the reform program.

The council reviewed the performance report of the state of North Kordofan in implementing the state reform program that presented by the governor, Ahmed Haroun, who pointed out that the state is seeking to achieve a number of goals in the field of poverty through increase of production and productivity, and deliver basic services of education, health and water to citizens.