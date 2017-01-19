Communications Minister Pledges to Continue Upgrading Journalists’ Capacity-building

Khartoum – Minister of Sciences and Communications, Dr. Tahani Abdallah has pledged to include all the registered journalists who amount

to more than 7000 in the Digital Journalist Project which the Ministry is adapting.

The Minister, who was addressing the graduates of the first batch of the Comprehensive Digital Journalist course which targeted 50 reporters, that the Projects comes within the plans to be jointly implemented in partnership of several parties, on top of which is the Youth Institution for Information Technology.

She pointed out that the project aims at upgrading the capacities of the journalists and improving the media activities.

The Minister congratulated the graduates, lauding the initiative of establishing a digital electronic journal.

For his part, Sudan Press Freedom (SPF) President, Dr. Al-Najeeb Adam Gamar Addeen considered upgrading journalists’ capacities as the most important means to protect their rights and improving their performance, affirming the SPF commitment to continue upgrading the journalists’ capacities.

Sudanese Youth Union, Dr. Shugar Bashar emphasized the importance of availing the professional facilities to ensure rational and responsible press to confront the challenges ahead, pledging to adapt all youth technological and technical projects