A Day for the Overseas Indians in Sudan

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2017, a day dedicated to the Overseas Indian Community, was held on January 9, 2017 at the old chancery complex of the Embassy of India in

Khartoum. Around 120 members of Indian community attended the event.

The programme started with brief introduction about the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, its history and significance in connecting with overseas Indian Community. As part of the PBD, the Mission felicitated the veteran PIO Community member Shri Dhirajlal Tribhuvandas Shah and Shri Chandulal Pitambar. The two are among the first generations of settled Indian community in Sudan. Prominent leaders of Indian/PIO community, while giving their remarks, highlighted the significance of Indian community’s contribution in various fields in Sudan and abroad and importance of the PBD. Ambassador in his speech explained about various schemes and facilities extended to NRI/PIO community by Government of India including business, trade and investment opportunities, contribution of Indian community and necessity of engaging the Indian Diaspora. The community was encouraged to come out with suggestion for better engagement with the Embassy.

Consular Officer of the Mission gave a Presentation on GoI’s ‘Welfare measures and Initiatives for Indian Diaspora’. During the presentation, latest initiatives, such as, Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojna, VAJRA (Visiting Adjunct Joint Research faculty), along with other policy measures , such as, OCI card, ICWF, Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, OWRC and MRC, Know India Programme, Scholarship scheme for Children of Overseas Indians, Pension Scheme for NRI, Online Voting services, Madad etc. were highlighted and presented. This was followed by a question and answer session.

A theme film to mark the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017 and a short film on ‘Operation Raahat’ were shown to the audience. Both the films were very well appreciated. Light refreshments were served to the participants.