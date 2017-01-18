 

Bakri Inaugurates Gabra Al-Sheikh Road and Nadk Project

Khartoum- First Vice President of the Republic First Lt. General  Bakri Hassan Saleh inaugurated on Saturday the first  phase of exports road liniking Bara and Gabra Al-Sheikh in

Omdurman the second phase at kilometer 110 along with of an agricultural project of the Saudi Nadk Company.
Bakri addressed a massive rally at the locality of Gabra Al-Sheikh with the participation of executive, legislative officials, native administration and the sufi sects.
He hailed the citizens of the region and the state of North Kordofan in general lauding the considerable effort for making the road a success in its first phase and the strong will of the citizens.
He highlighted  goiong ahead with the work in the export road for completing the road next June noting that the decision of lifting  economic sanction from the country will push the process of development and reconstruction , increase of production and productivity and establishing the pillars of peace.
He added that the Saudi project of Nadk will assist in increasing production calling on all citizens to be deligent for developingt the country stressing that the social projects will avail all services.
Meanwhile the Vice President has inaugurated the first phase the Project of the Saudi National Agricultural Development Company in the presence the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Sudan Ali Bin Hassan Gaffar along with the memebrs of the company’s board of directors
The Minister of Agriculture Dr. Ibrahim Al-Dikhairi  said the project comes as part of the joint efforts of the two sister countries

