Lifting Sanctions Avails to International Clearing Houses in New York Flow of Transfers from and to Sudan

Khartoum - Economic observers and experts have described lifting the of the economic sanctions which was announced by President Obama last Friday as a good step

streamlined in the benefit of Sudan and the Sudanese people via the inflow of the big Americancompanies and internation companies into Sudan which is endowed with vast natural resources along with the stabilityof the Sudanese economy.

The banking expert and the Secretary General of Exchanges Union Dr. Abdulmunim Nour Al Din told Sudan Vision that lifting the blockade has ample economic meanings as it avails to Sudan dealing with the international clearing house in New York which was a stumbling block in the flow of banking transfers to and from Sudan noting that the transferes were exposed to confiscation via the international clearing in New York.