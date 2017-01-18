Government Extends Ceasefire for Six Months

Khartoum - The Cabinet has decided in its regular session yesterday chaired by President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir an extension of ceasefire for a period of

six months.

The Cabinet has called for preparing the procedures capable of assimilating the positive effects of the American Administration decision of lifting sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Spokesperson of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih has outlined in press statements that the cabinet has hailed the role of Arab leaders and the African Union’s organizations, Islamic Cooperation Organization, the Arab League and the Organization of Non-alliance countries that stood and backed Sudan’s stance till it reached this success.

The Cabinet has also lauded Employers Union that funded and backed these efforts which are crowned with success, and directed exerting further effort for implementing Sudan’s part of commitments throughout the remaining period with the required transparency.

Meanwhile the cabinet was briefed on the decision of the American Administration to the effect of lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan presented Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour.

Dr. Omer said the report has reviewed the reasons and facts of the American two decisions, highlighting their economic and social effects on the state and the citizen.

He said the report has outlined the phases of negotiation which continued for a long time in conformity with five tracks agreed on in October, whereby a plan was implemented throughout the last six months comprising exchanged commitments between the two parties which were implemented accurately a matter that led to building confidence between the two parties, noting that the said tracks are represented in combating terrorism, and blocking the activities of the Lord Resistance Army, peace in south Sudan, cease fire in Sudan and the humanitarian issue.

He said the decisions issued made the sanctions invalid as of the date of the issuance of the two American decisions adding that the sanction no longer have effects ever since the issuance of the two decisions.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has hailed the level of cooperation that characterized the work of the committee which is concerned with dialogue with the United States which comprises the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Armed Forces, Security and the Social Welfare that smartly and confidentially managed the dialogue till the efforts climaxed in success.

Meanwhile the presidents of the parties participating in the government have hailed the efforts of the negotiators and their concluding with these successes without presenting concessions from the basic principles of Sudan, stressing that these decisions will contribute to the inflow of investors funds and push forward the pace of economic development in the country along with the facilitating the inflow of humanitarian assistance for all the territories of the country.

The Cabinet further affirmed that these decisions have effects that transcends the economic aspects as it includes the file of war and peace, whereby the support extended to the armed movements is expected to stop a mater with sets up a better climate of negotiation and reaching a lasting peace,