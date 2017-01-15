Homaida Hails BTO Efforts on Establishing Maternal Hospitals

Khartoum - Khartoum State Health Minister, Prof. Mamoon Homaida hailed the efforts exerted by AlBirr and AlTawasul Organization BTO IN Establishing a number of maternal

and infants healthcare hospitals across the Sudan as it has established 18 maternal and infants healthcare so far. Homaida said press statement following his visit to maternal and infants hospital (under construction) sponsored by BTO, the hospital is significant because it located near Swedish newborn infants hospital adding that the state is in need to similar hospital very close to Swedish charitable hospital, Houmayda confirm that the hospital will be a reference for newborn infants pointing out that the project goes as it has been planned. He added that the hospital contains ballroom for training midwives, nurses and other departments. However the minster reaffirms his ministry's support to BTO related project.

On her part BTO Secretary General Fatima Alamin said that the organizations has many projects in different states, she reaffirmed the current maternal and infants hospital which located at Altaif periphery arranged to be training hospital and suppose to reduce the pressure on other hospital. Fatima Alamin went on to say that South area is need for such a hospital. She mentioned that it will contribute in pushing treatment service of maternity and infants’ healthcare at the area.