Economic Expert Urges Government to Sign Contracts with American Companies which Took Initiative of Entering Sudan

Khartoum - The President of the Board of Directors of Wayira Engneering Company Eng. Dr. Moahmed Babikir has described the decision of the American Administration of

lifting the sanctions imposed on Sudan by Clinton Administration in the year 1997 as one of the biggest gains for Sudan at the political and economic levels due to its unprecedented reflections on the economy and exhange rates in the parallel markets and the depreciation of Dollar exchange rate against the Sudanese pound.

He said Obama administration has notified the transtional team of the new President Donald Trump on the decsion and consulted them whereby the response was positive from the part of Trump administration and they agreed to proceed in the same direction in the upcoming probation period of six months in which they will monitor Sudan

He said Sudan government should invest the said six months at the commercial level for immediately strengthening relations, higligting the recent efforts exerted by the maven sentor John McCain, who is influencial on Sudan’s external relations files and has relations with big American companies based in his state like Sun Bumps company, which contributed to prompting the senator to adopt the file in favor of Sudan towards opening tarde work, as it is of benefit for all the parties. There were signs in the propspect like lifting the blockade from Sun Bumps company and several days ago lifting the bolckade from the biggest irrigation company, which is which the American Rencki Company highlighting the delpomatic and popular efforts made by the Sudanese Foreign Affairs Ministry, the private sector and some of the sisterly countries.

He went on to say that the decision makers and all those who cooperated in the United States must feel the efficient trade cooperation and the economic value as well as seeking assistance of experts and those who hold American nationalities due to their experience ?and their knowledge about American companies