Hamid Chairs Meeting of Technical Committee for Implementation of Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum- Presidential Assistant Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid chaired at his office at the Republican Palace Thursday a meeting of the technical committee for preparing

the method of work of the higher committee for implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue.

Member of the Committee Dr. Al-Tijani Al-Sisi said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the necessary arrangements for the mechanisms which are to be formed in the coming period.

He affirmed that the committee will work out a matrix for the implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue with specific time schedule, pointing out that the committee will submit its report to the higher committee to facilitate the process of the establishment of the required implementation mechanisms.

He added that the completion of the work of the committee would be followed by start of the consultations for the formation of the new government, referring to the contacts made by the government, the dialogue parties and the previous higher coordinative committee to make the armed movements and the holdout political parties join the dialogue, indicating that some armed movements are due to sign a protocol with the govern to return to the homeland to contribute to the building of peace.