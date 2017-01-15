Sudan Envoy to UN Affirms Improvement of Security, Humanitarian and Political Situations in Darfur

Khartoum- Sudan Permanent Envoy to the United Nations Ambassador Omer Dahab has affirmed improvement of the security, humanitarian and political situations in Darfur as

testified by many regional and international parties, thanks to the efforts that have been exerted by the Government of Sudan in cooperation with its partners in the international community.

This came in a statement presented by the Ambassador before the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday, January 12, 2017, on the United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

The Ambassador pointed out in his statement to the efforts of the government for expanding security and stability in Darfur and curbing the activities of the rebel movements.

The statement of the Permanent Envoy referred to the return of more than 300000 of the IDPs and refugees to their areas in the five states of Darfur in 2016 due to improvement in the security situations and provision of the basic services at the villages of voluntary return, which were implemented by Qatar, the Arab League, Japan, China and other friendly countries.

The statement reviewed the tireless efforts of the government for the completion of the peace process through negotiations with the rebel movements as well as through the National Dialogue initiative, whose recommendations have been adopted in the constitutional amendments.

The statement called on the international community to exert pressures on the rebels to negotiate seriously as well as imposing sanctions on rebel Abdul Wahid Mohamed Nur for boycotting all initiatives of dialogue and negotiations.

The statement also tackled the position of the government towards the exit strategy of the UNAMID and the efforts of the joint work team in this regard.