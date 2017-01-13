NISS Director Delivers Message from President Al Bashir to His Eritrean Counterpart

Asmara-Khartoum - (smc) President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has sent a message to his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki dealing with the bilateral

relations between the two countries and the situations in the region in general, which was delivered to him by Director of National Security and Intelligence Service (NISS) Gen. Engineer Mohamed Atta Al Mawla Abbas.

Sudan Ambassador to Eritrea Majid Yousuf explained in a press statement following the meeting that Gen. Atta presented a briefing on current developments in Sudan and affirmed commitment of the Sudanese government to implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue and that this year will be a turning point in the progress of the political life in Sudan.

He said that the meeting discussed the situations in the region, where the two sides shared identical view points on many of the issues discussed, pointing out that President Afwerki affirmed the importance of stability for effecting development in the region and that a strong and stable Sudan is important for the whole region and it is a safety valve and that the problems existing between some of the countries of the region and inside some of these countries are created by outsiders and that the only solution is the direct dialogue between all states to reach what will realize the required stability.

Ambassador Yousuf said President Afwerki expressed thanks for President Al Bashir for the initiative and that dialogue and exchange of points of view will continue.