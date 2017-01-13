Sudan, UK Keen to Upgrade Political, Economical and Humanitarian Ties

Khartoum - Sudan and the United Kingdom on Tuesday reiterated their willingness to enhance their bilateral ties in political, economic and commercial fields.



Official Sudanese-British talks were held in Khartoum Tuesday, co-chaired by Sudanese Foreign Ministry's Under Secretary Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem and Permanent Under-Secretary at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Sir Simon McDonald.

"This visit of the British official reflects the level of development in the relationship between the two countries," Al-Naeem told reporters following the talks.

We have discussed all issues, where on bilateral field we have reiterated the two countries' willingness to enhance their relations in the different fields," he added.

He said "at the regional level, we have discussed the issue of South Sudan and the necessity to achieve peace there, while at the international level, we discussed the issue of human trafficking

McDonald, for his part, said that "we were able to discuss international, regional and bilateral issues, and have productive discussions in all these areas."

The Ministry of International Cooperation has also held bilateral talks in which they discussed issues of mutual concern with the UK delgation along with method of extending humanitarian assistance to Sudan

The Under-Secretary of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Sir Simon McDonald. Said Sudan demnded supporting its relations with the international economic organizations and he expressed his delight over visiting Sudan expressing readinness for extnding the required support in all soheres so that Sudan may reach a lasting peace.

Simon described the talks which discussed the challenges facing the humanitarian work and lay down long-term economic programs as “excellent



"The United Kingdom and Sudan have historic relations and we are building on those historic relations," he noted.

The United Kingdom has affirmed that it will enhance Sudan’s relations with all international econoimc institutions for lifting the economic blockade imposed on Sudan and tackling Sudan’s debts file.

For his part the Minister of International Cooperation, Osman wash has affirmed that the meeting has tocuhed on many aspects including Britains contribution in Sudan’s debts as Britain has a big role in this sphere.