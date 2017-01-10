Bakri Inaugurates Petroleum Carrier Pipeline from Khartoum to Wad-Medani

Khartoum - First Vice President of the Republic 1st Lt. General Bakri Hassan Salih and the Minister of Petroeum Mohamed Zayed Awad are to inaugurate today (Tuesday) at

Jeili Depot for Petroleum Materials in Khartoum state work kickoff in petroleum material carrier pipeline from Khartoum to Medani.

Manager of Petroleum Administration at Gezira state, Salah El Imam has announced in a statement to Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the petroleum carrier line starts from Jeili Depot up to Goz Al Batahi and Shikhibab at Um Al Qura locality with a length of 220 kilmeters.

He said the project aims at increasing the strategic storage of petroleum materials for Gezira state after completing all the technical arrangements and measures for establishing a depot and a station for receiving fuel with a stoarage capacity of 28 million gallons, along with decreasing the risk of transporting petroleum materials and saving time.