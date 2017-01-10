Al Bashir Chairs Council of Petroleum Affairs, Issues Directives

Khartoum: President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has directed establishing a mechanism for providing crude oil to the refineries without restorting to

borrowing from partners’, directing the halt of borrowing and purchase directely.

He demanded, while chairing yesterday at the Republican Palace the First Meeting of the Council of Petroleum Affairs, accrediting Bloc 2 B after reaching satisfactory results with the partners.

Al Bashir has also directed holding a meeting that bring together the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Sudan for tackling the conditions of the national companies operating in petroleum sector and the other companies from the consequencies caused by the recent economic decisions.

Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Mohamed Zayed Awad said in press statements that the council has approved the performance report of petroleum sector for last year along with the features of the plan of the sector for the current year.

He noted that the Council was briefed on the outcomes of negotiation on expanding petroleum agreement and economic issues between Sudan and South Sudan State which was expend for a term of three years as from last month.

The Minister added that the meeting has discussed the directives of the state exit of petroleum trade disclosing that Al Rawat field has enetred the production circle this year with a productivity estimated by nearly five thousand barrels per day.