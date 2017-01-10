Nubian Organization for Development Completes Treatment of Visual Deficiency

Khartoum - The Nubian Organization for Development and Cooperation has accomplished in cooperation for Sudan Eyes Center the fourth version of the project of

discovering and treatment of vision defieicnecy among the pupils of the basic level school in e Northern state

The project has covered 519 schools, while the number of the puples who were tested has totaled by the teachers who has received a high training by specialists from Sudan Center for Eyes 663126 pupils. This phase will be followed by ascending lists containing the targeted pupils totaling 2602, whereby they were diagnosed by specialists doctors whereby they 704 glasses wll be given to the pupils and 404 glasses for the teachers while some 438 pupils were referred to Sudan Center for Eyes for conducting operations and traetment and follow up.