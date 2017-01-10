Al Bashir Inaugurates Sour Factory for Military and Civilian Clothing

Khartoum - President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir opened, here yesterday, Soar factory for military and civilian clothing, which is a partnership between

Sudan, Turkey and Qatar, in the presence of Defense Minister, General Mohammed bin Auf, and Qatari State Minister for Defense, Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah.

The President toured the factory divisions and stood on the size of the work in the plant, which was established on the latest techniques and technology.

The celebration included a presentation of a documentary film reflected the company's accomplishments and its future plans, while the number of military commanders and heads of the Board of Directors of Sour Investment Co., Ltd. have been honored.

On the other hand, Defense Minister, General Awad Mohamed Ahmed bin Auf discussed, here, with the Qatari State Minister for Defense, Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah and his accompanying delegation, discussed bilateral relations and means of boosting them in all fields.

Spokesman of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Brigadier Mohamed Khalifa Al-Shami said that the visit of the Minister of the Qatari minister lasts for two-day to participate in the opening of Sour factory.

Al-Shami said that the factory production has risen from 2000 sauts to 4000 full ones a day, and that the number of workers at the plant increased from 800 workers to 1,200 ones, noting that the factory will work on consumption of more than 60% of Sudanese cotton production by this year.

He said that the Sudanese-Qatari - Turkish partnership in the said factory comes for the development of the clothing industry.