Hamidti Calls for Lifting Sanctions to Boost its Capabilities for Combating Human Trafficking

Khartoum- Commander of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Maj. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hamidti) has affirmed that Sudan is now considered one of the major countries in

combating human trafficking, illegal migration, extremism and weapons smuggling, thanks to the deployment of RSF in all border areas, especially that Sudan is a transition country.

Hamidti called for lifting sanctions imposed on Sudan to boost its capabilities for combating the crime of human trafficking.

The RSF Commander was speaking in a press conference he held yesterday after the arrival of 115 persons and four pickup vehicles used for gold smuggling, who had been arrested by RSF in the desert areas on the Sudanese-Libyan borders on their way to Libya. He indicated that the arrested persons will be handed over to the Ministry of Interior to complete the necessary legal procedures regarding them.

Hamidti pointed out that the RSF have been able to arrest more than 1500 illegal migrants in the period from May 2016 till now.

He pointed out that the RSF is exerting considerable efforts in combating human trafficking and illegal migration, noting that these operations are conducted in difficult remote desert areas, stressing that the international community should be aware that Sudan is one of the countries that are engaged in combating human trafficking and illegal migration and respond by lifting the sanctions imposed on it.