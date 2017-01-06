Animal Resources Ministry Reveals 19.1% Increase in Exports

Khartoum – Ministry of Animal Resources revealed 19.1% increase in livestock export beside a slight decline in hides’ exports.



Minister of Animal Resources, Prof. Musa Tibin said that the animal resources sector exports are witnessing increase, adding that certain products witnessed decline compared to 2015, affirming that the hides exports continued decline due to its low prices internationally.

He said the hides’ exports were more than 10 million pieces in 2014, then declined to about million, then to six million in 2016.

He added that the livestock export amounted to 6 million, 988 thousand and 981 heads, besides exporting 34 thousand tons of meat and 15 million hides with revenue of US$1 billion and 500 Thousand with is about 40% of Sudan’s foreign currency.

He affirmed that they are working out a plan to raise the revenue to US$2 billion, adding that they will adapt several policies including providing hard currency and importing vaccine, besides opening 3 new markets in Gulf States and a marker in Saudi Arabia.