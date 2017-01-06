Agreement between Ministry of Minerals and GIAD on Agricultural Fertilizers

Khartoum - The Ministry of Minerals represented by the its technical arm “ The Public Authority of Geological Researches have signed a memorandum of understanding with

GIAD Industrial Company in the field of mining whereby the two parties agreed yesterday (Tuesday) following signing the said memo to cooperate in a number of spheres top of which is the spheres of is the field of exploring agricultural minerals in their different stages starting from the first discoveries up to reaching estimation of the reserve along with preparing the technical and economic feasibility studies of the mineral wealth of the country of importance to the two parties for exploiting them by one of the two parties or both of them or presenting them to investing agencies .

The parties agreed on exchanging expertise with the aim of realizing the aspired for objectives and they agreed on setting up a joint up committee for following implementation of the memo of understanding which shall come into for force after signing it by the two parties and shall be valid for a term of three years renewable automatically to a similar period unless one of the parties notifies the other of his intention of terminating it three months before the date of termination