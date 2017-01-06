 

Ministry of Justice Hands Over National Integrity Report of Sudan

Khartoum - The Sudanese Transparency Organization has received from the Ministry of Justice the National Integrity Report related to Sudan for the year 2016 which is one

of the components of the report of the international transparency organization which is known  which is known as corruption index.
President of the said organization Dr. Al Tayeb Mukhtar noted that Dr. Awad Al Hassan al Nour , The Minister of Justice  and Salah Ali the General Prosecutor has  handed the organization the report of transparency the report of national integrity  whereby the meeting touched on the components of the report and the efforts of the Ministry of Justice  in completing elimination of corruption in the past two years.

