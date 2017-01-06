Vice President Directs Central Bank to Give Priority for Medicines

Khartoum- Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdelrahman has directed the Central Bank of Sudan to give priority to medicines in funding and reviewing allocation of finance for their importation at the commercial banks besides providing the necessary resources for the National Fund for Medical Supplies to enable it provide medicines to the citizens.

This came when the Vice President paid Tuesday an inspection visit to the National Council for Medicines, accompanied by the federal and state ministers of health, undersecretary of the federal ministry of finance, governor of the Central Bank of Sudan and the director of the National Fund for Medical Supplies.

Hassabo urged strengthening the supervisory role of the council in the states, calling for working to boosting the national pharmaceutical industries.

Secretary General of the National Council for Medicines Dr. Zainalabdin Abbas, on his part, presented a report on the performance of the council, pointing out that the council focused on three main issues including prices control, national industry and registeration of medicines for importation.

The meeting decided holding a meeting on the national pharmaceutical industry in a view to explaining the incentives given to the national manufacturers to operate in the field with the objective of reaching 65% of the required types of medicines by 2019.