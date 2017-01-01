Finance Ministry: Budget Free of New Taxations

Khartoum – (smc) Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has affirmed that 2017 budget came free of imposing new taxations or adding policies that might represent burden on

people, besides adapting new policies to attract investment and sustainability of exchange rate.

State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Abdul Rahman Dirar told (SMC) that the new budget is realistic based on actual estimations and performance of 2016, pointing out that it aimed at upgrading the national production rate and including the impact of the recent economical reforms.

He affirmed that the ministry will adapt the flexible exchange rate policy according to Central Bank of Sudan measures to attract the expatriates’ remittances through the official channels to bridge the gap among the foreign currencies.

Dirar said that 2017 budget concentrated on supporting all the sectors especially the agriculture considering it a productive sector that contributes in attracting foreign currencies.