Sudan Accepts U.S. Proposal to Deliver Drugs to the Two Areas

Khartoum - Presidential Aide, Eng. Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid Thursday said the government has accepted the US proposal about the delivery of medicines to the civilians in

the rebel held areas, provided it should be inspected by the competent authorities.

Hamid reiterated Khartoum’s rejection to allow delivery of one-fifth of humanitarian assistance directly to the rebel held areas in Blue Nile State through Ethiopia.

The SPLM-N sticks to the direct delivery of humanitarian assistance from abroad because they want to abolish the government sovereignty over its territory; Hamid said stressing that "the government would not sign any agreement giving rebels sovereignty over a territory"

He further said the government sticks to the principle of prohibition of aircrafts to entering the national airspace without the knowledge of the authorities "any airplane has to follow the established regulations," he said.

Hamid said the SPLM-N reduced its demand to transport 10% of the humanitarian aid (only drugs) from abroad directly to the rebel areas "but we told them it should be subject to the applicable state regulatory requirements and when the planes return from should also be inspected”.

He also accused the SPLM of intending to use the aid aircrafts to export the gold extracted from mines in the rebel controlled areas in Blue Nile State, pointing they would buy weapons with its money.

After the failure of peace talks last August, the SPLM-N says they refuse to resume political talks with the Sudanese government before to strike a humanitarian deal with Khartoum. They also say they made significant concessions in the past but now they would not concede on this demand of 20% humanitarian aid.

The chief mediator Thabo Mbeki was in Khartoum last week to discuss the resumption of negotiations with the armed groups but he didn’t indicate a date for the next round of talks.

Hamid said the SPLM-N is responsible for the failure of peace talks, accusing it of unwillingness to sign a negotiated settlement with the government.

"After the dialogue (conference), we do not have anything to offer to them. We will set with their hosting countries to classify them as terrorists as these countries ask us to consider their rebel groups as terrorists," he said.