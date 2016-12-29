Saudi Company to Implement the Biggest Water Station in Khartoum State

Khartoum - Governor of Khartoum State Abdul Rahim Mohamed Hussein signed Tuesday in the presence of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a contract for

implementation of North Bahri Water Station with the Saudi Al Rawdha Company to be financed from the Saudi grant at the cost of 130 million dollars.

The station, which is located at Al Nayah area, north of Khartoum North Locality, is to produce 300,000 cubic meters daily, as the biggest of its kind in Khartoum State.

Minister of Infrastructure in Khartoum State said the station will cover all northern areas of Khartoum State, adding that the project comes in the context of the strategic plan of the state.