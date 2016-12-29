Al Bashir Launches National Students Welfare Fund Ibrahim Malik University City

Khartoum – President of the Republic Omer Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir addressed yesterday the celebration of the National Students Welfare Fund (NSWF) of opening of its

new Universal City for Girls under the name Hassan Ibrahim Malik in Khartoum North.

The President assured that NSWF is an ideal mechanism supported and emphasized the higher education, pointing to the great interest of the government with the programs of the fund, describing it as on e of the successes of the Sudanese people and the revolution of the higher education in Sudan.

Al Bashir announced commitment to expand the higher education institutes, calling for more concern with it as a focal point in for the development.

Secretary General of the NSWF, Prof. Mohamed Abdallah Al-Nagarabi, welcomed the guests, appreciating the efforts of the former leaders of Sudan’s independence.

He expressed his deep appreciation to the Presidency and the continuous support and interest with the higher education, pointing out to the great expansion in higher education in all Sudan. He explained that the number of students at the higher education institutes increased from 11,000 students in 1990 to become more than 500,000 students now, indicting the role of NSWF in supervising and supporting this expansion and facing the difficult challenges.

Prof. Al-Nagarabi explained the noticeable increase in the students’ resident in 159 University cities different cities in Sudan which were 6,000 students in 1990 to become 162,000 now. He added that there are 230,000 who have direct supervision from NSWF, besides 10,000 students ; expected to increase , who benefit from the projects of the NFSS.

He appreciated the great efforts of Hassan Ibrahim Malik in establishing the University City, and his big share in financing and constructing the city. He described it as a model for students cities to be proud of, preceded by other cities in Khartoum.

Osama Sayed Ahmed Al Rayeh, addressed the celebration on behalf of the family of Hassan Ibrahim Malik expressing his great pleasure with the opening of the city describing it as the distinctive and great achievement of the NSWF. He congratulates NSWF with Silver Jubilee which coincides with the 61st Anniversary of independence.

He called for the suitable educational environment, enabling the youth to develop their nation.

It worth mentioning that Hassan Ibrahim Malik University City’ is to accommodate 1000 students in different Universities.