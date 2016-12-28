Al Bashir Chairs Supreme Mechanism of the National Dialogue

Khartoum - President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir will chair, today, the meeting of the National Dialogue Follow-up Supreme Mechanism to agree on the next

phase programs.

Deputy Head of the National Congress Party (NCP), Eng. Ibrahim Mahmoud revealed, in a press statement after the meeting of the party leadership bureau, which took place Monday, revealed that the mechanism meeting will discuss the including of forces that participated in the dialogue in the legislative institutions to begin legislation and debate the mechanics of the new constitution by a committee in preparation for arrangements to discuss participation in the government of national reconciliation, noting that the agenda of the mechanism related to the enforcement of the dialogue outcomes, and determining the shares and numbers of participation of political forces in the next government bodies.

He denied that the meeting of the party leadership bureau had discussed the arrangements and form of the next government.

Mahmoud pointed out that the meeting also discussed the developments in the peace process and negotiations, and the file of Darfur, where the meeting renewed adherence to pursue in order to achieve security and stability in Sudan as a strategic objective of the party and the government, despite the refusal of others, hoping for them to return to their senses away from wrong claims.