Sudan and Ethiopia Agree to Strengthen Cooperation

(smc) Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour received his Ethiopian counterpart Werkineh Gebeyehu in Khartoum on Sunday for a two-day visit .



The two sides hold official talks at the Foreign Ministry, discussed during which field of cooperation between the two countries.

They agreed, on Monday, to continue to work together and strengthen existing cooperation to achieve economic, political and security common interests.

Talks dealt with regional and international issues, where the two sides agreed on common issues, according to the Sudanese Foreign ministry.

Minister Werkineh described Sudanese Ethiopian relations “strategic” based on historical roots to serve the interests of the peoples of the two sisterly countries.

Minister Werkineh briefed the Sudanese Journalists from different media at the Embassy hall in the afternoon on current issues in Ethiopia, relations between the two countries and the region as well. Late in the afternoon, he also met and discussed with the Embassy staff on issues that could enhance the Embassy’s performance with regards to relations with the Sudan.

According to Ethiopian press, Minister Werkineh is expected to meet with the Sudanese President Omar Hassen Ahmed Al Bashir.