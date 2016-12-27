Five New States Included in the Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

Khartoum - Minister of Environment, Forests and Urban Development, Dr. Hassan Abdul Gadir Hilal announced the addition of five new states for sustainable management of

natural resources with the support of Global Environment Facility and Green African Wall.

Addressing the meeting of the steering committee of the national sustainable management of natural resources, the minister said that the Northern State, River Nile, North Kordofan, Gedarif and Khartoum were added during the year 2017 with support and new budget, to be added to the states where the project works in the White Nile, Gezira, and Kassala with support of $73.7 Million.

He stressed the need to preserve biological diversity, attention to forestation, educate citizens on environment and raise capacity.

Hilal called on the states to exchange experiences and information and to coordinate joint action, pointing to the importance of water management as an effective factor, stressing the importance of attention to women, young people and students in the sustainable management of natural resources projects.

For his part, coordinator of the project, Engineer Ibrahim Doka Al-Bashir said that the project is managed across four levels, in addition to representatives of the states, Green Wall and the World Bank.

The meeting reached several recommendations and proposals that insured on the importance of benefiting from the available opportunities to implement the project and fencing more forest and increase the cultivated pasture and forest areas and preserve wildlife.