Vice President Reiterates Call on Armed Movements to Join Peace Process

Khartoum- Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman has called on leaders of Darfur armed movements to join the peace process, as peace is the sole option, affirming

that Darfur is now fully recovered from war.

Addressing a mass rally at Geldo area in Central Darfur State Monday, the Vice President said dialogue is an approach and conduct against war and conflict.

He pointed out that Darfur entered a new stage of peace after it had recovered from war, noting that the armed movements in Darfur have no unified will till their number reached more than 71.

The Vice President reiterated that the doors of peace remain open and that the government is committed to peace, saying focus will now be given to development and provision of services to the citizens.

He pledged that development will start in Geldo area by implementation of the road project that will link it with the other areas in 2017, donating five million pounds for supporting the educational process in the area, calling for making 2017 as the year of education in Geldo area.

The mass rally was also addressed by Minister of Welfare and Social Security Mashair Al-Dawalab, who pointed out that war had been a great loss for the citizens, saying this day of celebrations should be a day for the start of development in all water, health, education and livelihood fields.

The minister indicated that the higher committee for supporting Jebel Marra area has completed construction of 144 water stations in the area, including one station that was opened today at Geldo area.