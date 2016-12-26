Government Reveals Amendment of Guidelines and Procedures on Humanitarian Work

Khartoum - Humanitarian Aid Commission announced a number of amendments to the guidelines and procedures of humanitarian work in Sudan, where under them, the

move permissions of the staff of bodies and organizations will be limited to areas with security risks, while moving to other areas will be according to the notice to be submitted before two days of travel.

The commission said that the amendments included the adoption of technical agreements in the states within two weeks of the signing of the relevant ministries or submits them from the Federal Commission for a final decision.

Commissioner General, Ahmed Mohamed Adam revealed that the Minister of the Federal Government Chamber has issued a circular for all the states to abide by guidelines issued by the Humanitarian Aid Commission and relevant federal agencies, as provided under Section 28 of the table (a) of the Interim Constitution, amendment in 2015, which provides for the national of humanitarian affairs, as well as the application of the texts of Humanitarian and Voluntary Work Act, 2006.

He said that these amendments and others were the result of the significant improvement in the security situation in most states of Sudan, and also as part of the government's orientation to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid and orientation-led government in the transition from relief to reconstruction, which requires strengthening the relationship with partners and to simplify procedures.

He expressed his hope that these amendments be a motivation to achieve a common human response to reach the desired goals, calling on all relevant parties to work by the said new amendments.