Sudan Supports UNSC Resolution to End Israeli Settlements

Khartoum-Sudan government has announced its strong support to the United Nations Security Council’s recent resolution call for Israel to end settlements construction on

Palestine occupied territories immediately.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Garib Allah Al khidir has stated to media yesterday that Sudan welcomes the resolution and appreciates the stance of the international community

“Sudan declares its full and strong support to the UNSC’s resolution which considered as a historical quantum leap on the understanding of the international community to the justice of the Palestinian cause”. Al Khidir said

Foreign Ministry hopes the resolution to realize fair and comprehensive peace in the region.

“We hope the resolution to intensive pressure on Israel compliance to the international demands to withdraw to June the 4th 1967 borders to accept negotiations due to Arab peace initiative” concluded the spokesperson.

The resolution was adopted with 14 votes in favor to a resounding round of applause. It is the first resolution the Security Council has adopted on Israel and the Palestinians in nearly eight years.