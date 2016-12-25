Washington Allows Biggest American Agricultural Technology Company to Deal with Sudan

Khartoum- The United States Government has allowed Reinke company, one of the biggest American firms operating in the field of agricultural irrigation technology, to deal

with Sudan through the company’s representative in the Middle East and North Africa, Wayira Group.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wayira Group Engineer Mohammed Abdelrahim Babiker said the move represents a big step in the field of agricultural development in Sudan as the said company possesses advanced technologies in the field of pivot irrigation system and satellite controlled irrigation systems.

Engineer Babiker said in an interview with Sudan Vision, whose full text will be published later on, that their group has exerted great efforts to convience the American officials to lift the ban on the dealing of Reinke company with Sudan, indicating that the procedures have not taken a long time due to the strong arguments made by the group to Washington.

He explained that Wayira Group was established in 2008 as a company operating in the field of engineering solutions for crucial issues in the Middle East and North Africa and Sudan in particular, after they felt the effects of the US sanctions, separation of South Sudan and loss of oil revenues a matter that reflected negatively on the agriclutural machines that operate with dessil in the country.

He added that their company focussed in this connection on alternative energy and received agencies from two US companies, namely Sunpumps and Puralytics.

On the economic effects that will be caused by allowing the US Reinke company for irrigation technology to deal with Sudan, Engineer Babiker said the move will increase the irrigated area greatly and boost the revenues of foreign exchange of the country by increasing production through introduction of modern technology.

Reinke company through its agent in Sudan is allowed to conduct direct dealings with the American banks and bring in advanced integrated irrigation units a matter that opens new opportunities in Sudan and US and encourage foreign investors to operate in Sudan, especially in the agricultural sphere, following the availability of this modern technology in the country, Engineer Babiker explained.

He expected that the products of the company will enter Sudan in January or February, particularly after the many applications that have been made immediately after lifting the ban on the dealing of the company with Sudan.

Engineer Babiker indicated that the Minister of Agriculture in Sudan has welcomed the move and encouraged the private sector to work in this direction, affirming that he will brief the Minister of Irrigation on the step to boost promotion of investment.

He noted that Wayira company was among the first companies that operated in the field of solar-powered water stations as it also won 11 international awards.