Al-Nagarabi Affirms that NSWF Was Established to Meet the High Education Expansion

Khartoum - National Students Welfare Fund (NSWF) Secretary General, Prof. Mohammed Abdallah Al-Nagarabi has affirmed that the establishment of the NSWF

was a necessity to accommodate the high education students especially after the expansion in higher education and the spread of university all over the country.

He told talk-show programme in Omdurman National Broadcasting Station that the celebration of the silver jubilee has two major objectives. Firstly, to evaluate the past 25 years, and convey achievements during the celebration, also to see what we did and what we didn’t do. The second objective is to plan for the next 25 years.

“The educational development in Sudan deserves good plan, so we are trying out to get all these in our plan, we can say that a lot of development will take place,” he said

He affirmed that next week will witness the launching of several service projects.

It is to be noted that the NSWF was established according to presidential decree at that time. In 2005 a law was issued by the parliament to found the fund, the law was amended in 2010. Now there are deliberations to regulate the responsibilities and duties of the fund. The main responsibilities of the fund are to establish hostels and according to these objectives the fund has constructed 175 hostels throughout the country, these hostels are inhabited by 200 thousand students.