AUHIP Reveals Understandings with the Government on Humanitarian Assistance

Khartoum (SMC - Agencies) - Thabo Mbeki, former president of South Africa and chief mediator of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) for Sudan

,  met with several officials in Khartoum  where they discused resumption of peace talks between the government and armed oppositions groups.
During his visit, the AUHIP envoy met with President Omar Al Bashir, Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, and Amin Hassan Omar who is in charge of the Darfur dossier to discuss the peace process in the Two Areas and Darfur.
Multiple sources said that Mbeki is likely to meet with several prominent leaders of the Sudan Appeal group inside the country on the National Dialogue.
Meanwhile, informed sources revealed understanding between the AUHIP and the Sudanese government on the humanitarian access to the affected areas, describing those understandings as progressive in the humanitarian assistance dossier.
The understanding expresses the Sudanese government desire to achieve peace in Sudan.

