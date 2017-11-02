Bakri Launches Sugar Cane Harvesting , Inaugurates Bridge of Al-Gezira-Managil Canals

Medani - First Vice-President of the Republic and Federal Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has called for doubling efforts to expand areas cultivated by sugar cane as

well as increasing production and productivity.

This came , Wednesday when the First Vice-President launched sugar cane harvesting at Sennar Sugar Factory and inauguration of Bridge of Gezira -Managil Canals in presence of Minister of Industry, Dr Musa Karama, and Governor of Gezira State, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila, Governor of Sennar State, Al-Daw Al-Mahi and Director-General of Sudan Sugar Corporation , Ahmed Mesbah.

The First Vice-President affirmed the state resolve to develop the industrial sector by removing obstacles impeding the sector in the post- sanctions stage , calling for using up-to-date technologies in agricultural operations.

Governor of Gezira, Dr Aila, said Gezira State is capable to realize self-sufficiency of sugar and Arab food security after revocation of US sanctions.

Minister of Industry announced Sennar Sugar Factory workers would be paid sum lump two months lump sum salaries as remuneration for high production they achieved.

He underlined the atmosphere is encouraging for production after lifting of sanctions and amid stability the country enjoys.



Director of Sennar Sugar Factory, Engineer Al-Tayeb Abdul-Rahim the area to be harvested for the 2017-2018 season reached 1,000 feddans with expected production of 62,000 tons of sugar , 9,000 tons more than the previous season.