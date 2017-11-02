Al Bashir: We Will Support National Dialogue in South Sudan

Khartoum: Joint talks started in Khartoum yesterday between President of the Republic Omer Al Bashir and President of South Sudan Salava Kiir Mayardit who arrived in

Sudan in an official two-day visit for discussing political, Security and economic conditions of the two countries.

President Omer Al Bashir said at the session of talks that Sudan looks forward for fraternal and fruitful talks for pushing forward the bilateral relations between Khartoum and Juba in positive direction.

He added that the lifting of the economic sanctions on Sudan would have positive effects on boosting the relations between the two countries in all fields, referring in this regard to the importance of resumption of the joint movement towards the international community to pardon the foreign debts of Sudan in accordance with the zero option.

President Al Bashir reaffirmed keenness of Sudan on settlement of the outstanding issues with adoption of comprehensiveness in implementation of the cooperation agreements and reactivation of the political and security mechanism and the joint committee on borders besides the committee on political consultation between the foreign ministries in the two countries to push forward the bilateral relations into wider horizons.

He stressed importance of reactivation of the joint committee on Abyei to enable it to achieve the interim arrangements concerning setting up of the administration, the legislative council and the joint police besides endeavoring for convincing the UN on the effective role of UNISFA in Abyei

Al Bashir pointed out that Sudan’s hosting to the consultations pertinent to the forum of revitalization of the peace agreement in South Sudan and is participation in preparations for it were steps for realizing a peaceful settlement through establishing cease-fire and creating conducive atmosphere for the political process.

President Al Bashir affirmed Sudan’s unshakable stance towards South Sudan at the international fora which is summarized in supporting the national dialogue in South Sudan, maintaining its security and stability, not allowing the southern politicians and leaderships in Khartoum to practice any political or military activities against it besides Sudan’s support to any efforts of uniting the southerners, indicating that the peace agreement signed in August, 2015 represents the option for realizing peace between the parties.

Al Bashir said Sudan has extended and still extending support to the citizens of South Sudan affected by the war and is still opening its territories for the passage of humanitarian aid to South Sudan, expressing hope that South Sudan would surpass its current crisis and affirming that Sudan would spare no efforts for realization of peace in the neighboring country.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit, on his part, congratulated the Sudanese government and people on lifting of the economic sanctions, expressing appreciation to the efforts the government of Sudan have remained exerting for extending humanitarian aid to South Sudan’s refugees.

President Kiir pledged that his country will not host any opposition groups that threaten peace and security in Sudan, reaffirming his country’s desire for good neighborliness with Khartoum.

President Kiir affirmed commitment of his government to the implementation of the agreements that have been signed between the two countries since the year 2012, saying that he would personally supervise implementation of these agreements.

He affirmed endeavors of his government for bringing the Southern Sudan opposition together through the call for national dialogue he directed to all political forces in the country, referring to the successful national dialogue experience of Sudan.

Meanwhile the Minister of Information Ahmed Bilal affirmed that the Visit of South Sudan President Lt. General Salva Kiir Mayardit to Sudan is establishing a new phase in Sudan's relations.

Bilal said in a press statement that Sudan hopes that this visit would be a framework for an aspired for stable relation towards the stability and prosperity of the two peoples of the two countries.

Bilal noted that the talks held by south Sudan delegation during the last couple of days have reached an overall understandings and joint visions establishing a new future for the peoples of the two countries

He said the two sides are to hold a joint talks session this afternoon at the Republican Palace chaired by Al Bashir and Salva Kiir for enhancing relation.

He said the two presidents are to hold a press conference at the Republican Palace at the conclusion of the talks while a number of cooperation agreements will be signed and activated, stressing that Kiir's visit is a reassurance message that it will realize all its targets.

For his part South Sudan Minister of Information Mickel Makoi has described Salva Kiir's visit as historic and important for normalizing relations following the tension they seen by the relations of the two countries.

He noted that the two presidents will lay down a road map for the future and improvement of the relations adding that the situation requires cooperation of the two countries and working together for common benefit