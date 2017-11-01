Al Bashir Calls on Arab Parliament to Contribute to Resolving of Arab Differences

Khartoum- President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has called on the Arab Parliament to play a bigger role in resolving Arab differences to realize the required

accord for surpassing the various challenges and threats, especially extremism and terrorism besides that facing stability of the Arab communities.

Addressing the opening session of the Arab Parliament convened at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum yesterday, President Al Bashir affirmed that Sudan extends white hands for cooperation with the Arab nation for the welfare of the Arab people, stressing Sudan’s support for the institutions of joint Arab action.

President Al Bashir urged the Arab Parliament to consolidate its relations with the national legislatures of member states as they possess the powers of issuance of laws, supervision and endorsement of the international agreements.

Al Bashir praised the achievements scored by the Arab Parliament, calling for enhancing its relations with the national and regional parliaments and helping the Arab League in implementation of the reform program and boosting the joint Arab action, including the Arab Common Market.

President Al Bashir commended the initiative of the Arab Parliament in holding its sessions in member states, including Sudan, describing it as an important quality shift that would boost further its distinguished relations with parliaments of member states.