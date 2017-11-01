UN Women and the Italian Development Cooperation

Khartoum – (Muwad Rashid-Neimat alNaiem) UN Women Country Representative, Mme. Jennet Kem and Deputy Ambassador of Italy in Sudan Valeria Romare signed

yesterday 31st October 2017 an agreement of cooperation between UN women and the Italian Cooperation. The project title is empowering women in agribusiness and Fishing value chains in the Red Sea State. Mme Jannet explained that they are working together in a project for empowering women, pointing out that they are targeting women in the Red Sea State.

Jannet shed light on the project objectives represented by increasing productivity of women small farm/ business holders in food processing and support technology that reduces their physical burden of work, besides improving women access to financial services and increase their capacity to invest in agribusiness, along with promoting women’ opportunities to move up the value chain in food and fish processing by building their business development skills.

She explained that the project aims at contributing to sustainable development, economic transformation, women empowerment and improved livelihoods in Sudan through women’s effective contribution to employment, job and income creation.

From her side Valeria Romare highlighted the reasons of choosing the Red Sea state as target to the project noting to the duration of 12 month of the project and the total cost of 250,000 Euros for implementing of the project, concluding that they work in line with government policies.