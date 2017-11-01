Khartoum and Juba Agree on Redeployment of Troops outside the Demilitarized Zone

Khartoum – The meetings of the joint political, security committee between Sudan and South Sudan concluded yesterday by the signature of the minutes of the meetings,

On behalf of Sudan signed Defence Minister 1st Lt. Gen. Awad Mohammed Ibn Auf, while South Sudan Defence Minister, 1st Lt. Gen. (Eng.) Kual Miyang Akoj signed on behalf of South Sudan State.

It is worth noting that the committee started intensive meetings in Khartoum on Tuesday to arrange for the Visit of South Sudan President, Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The minutes of the meetings include expediting the activation of the cooperation agreements through the joint political and security mechanism besides borders monitoring committee according to what is stipulated in the previous agreements in this regard along with redeploying the troops outside the demilitarized zone and opening the crossings after completing the arrangements by the joint technical committee.

The two sides agree to implement those axes within a period of not more than one month from the date of signature after which joint committee meets in Juba on January 8th, 2018 to assess and review.