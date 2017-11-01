FVP Stresses Reaching Solutions That Realize Sovereignty over Halayeb Region

Khartoum: First Vice President of the Republic, National Prime Minister , General psc. Bakri Hassan Salih has renwed Sudan's keenness on good relations with all the countries

of the world not only America , stressing that the relation between Sudan and south Sudan is strategic one with cultural ties and Sudan heeds the domestic conditions South Sudan state is experiencing and seeking patiently solution for them towards restoring stability in South Sudan.

He further affirmed that Sudan's relation with Egypt is strategic however there are some issues that disturb this relation namely Halayeb region stressing the importance of addressing any tension that occur between the two countries stressing the need for reaching a solution that realizes sovereignty over the Sudanese territories.

First Vice President went on to say that the government is going ahead with the state reform program.

He said during the press conference which was organized by the Council of Ministers in the presence of a number of Ministers that the reform process will be reviewed in consistency with the progress taking place in the country.

Bakri disclosed a new strategy of animal exports noting that they will be exported in the form of living animals

Bakri affirmed the end of the first phase of arms collection operation stressing that Darfur has recovered significantly and conflicts between tribes declined highlighting the positive visit paid by President Al Bashir to Darfur

Bakri elaborated that efforts are ongoing for urging the holdouts to come on board peace progress noting that the government announcement of ceasefire more than three times confirms the true desire of involving others in peace process,

General, Bakri has renewed the state's commitment and seriousness to fight all forms of corruption.

FVP said that consultations, carried out by the Higher Coordinative Committee of the National Dialogue, are currently ongoing concerning the work of Corruption Commission, adding that there are conditions that must be provided in the head of the Commission such as being legal and has 15 years of experience in the field as well as the nationality and neutrality .

General, Saleh has commended the great efforts being exerted by the National Auditor General of the Government of Sudan for revealing assault on public money and the financial irregularities .

He said the coordination between the Council of Ministers and the national legislature is progressing well, explaining that the Cabinet has appointed State Minister to be responsible for coordination between the legislative and executive bodies .



Bakri Hasan Saleh has announced the return of Sudan to the Greenwich Mean Time System (GMT) .

He Affirmed the implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers to return to the international timing by return the hour full sixty minutes , at 12 pm on Tuesday .

The Council of Ministers has issued a decision to return to the international timing and the approval of Greenwich Time in accordance with the outcomes of the national dialogue and the implementation of the national document .

Each citizen is expected to adjust the clock by delaying a full sixty minutes at midnight, Tuesday .