Sudan, S. Sudan Defence Ministers Discuss Practical Steps of Cooperation Agreements’ Implementation

Khartoum – Sudan and S. Sudan Defence Ministers confirmed the aspiration of the people of the two countries in stable and strong bilateral relations based on joint interests

and exchanging of benefits to achieve peace and stability in the two countries.

The two ministers held talks at the Head office of Defence Ministry in Khartoum in the framework of preparing for the visit of South Sudan President Salva Kiir to Khartoum tomorrow, Wednesday.

Sudanese defence Minister, Lt. Gen. Awad Ibn Auf said in joint press statements that the talks included the practical steps to implement the cooperation agreements signed between the two countries, pointing out to reaching agreement on activating the joint committee of the implementation of the cooperation agreements.

He added that the talks confirmed the keenness of the two armies to put the joint relations in its right track to pave the way for creating integrated relations that reflect positively on the people of the two countries especially on the borders.

Meanwhile, South Sudan defence Minister, Lt. Gen. Kual Minyang pointed out that the visit of President Salva Kiir comes in response to an invitation for President Al Bashir, expressing hope that the visit achieves its goals in boosting the relations between the two countries.

He added that the visit aims at upgrading the joint relations and the implementation of the cooperation agreements to achieve peace and stability especially in the bordering zones.