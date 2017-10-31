The scientific Media Forum on Sudanese Childhood and Media Challenges Convenes

Khartoum – The scientific Media forum on Sudanese Childhood and media challenges convened yesterday 30th October 2017, at the Higher Academy of Security and

Strategic Studies in Khartoum. Masher alDawalab , Minister of Insurance and Social Development addressed the forum appreciated the importance of the forum in addressing the role the media in tackling the child issues. She expressed the great concern of her ministry with issues noted to the efforts of Dar el Mustuqbal for Electronic publishing towards childhood and the role of mass media.

The Minister of Insurance and social development called on the mass media to play its positive role noted to its leading role in the society , she pointed to the challenges facing the mass media under the pressure of Globalization and lack of information , in addition to the lots of impacts being spread through the different mass media . She called on the positive image about Sudan which simultaneous with changes in the different societies and communities.

AlDawlab called for more concern with the Sudanese child, enhancing the identity and belonging to Sudan. She shed light on the role and importance of the extended family in the Sudanese society described that the concern with languages will enable in using the modern means of technologies to address the challenges affect on the child in the home country .She called on reading the Sudanese child reality. The family guidance. The family and how treat the child. She explained the role of the scientific research center and its role in providing the media with information.