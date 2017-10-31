 

Current Date:

Tuesday, 31 October 2017
 

local News

Hassabu: Government Going Ahead with Arms Collection with Transparency

Khartoum: The Presidency of the Republic has affirmed its full sponsorship of Darfuri-Darfuri and following up its outcomes stressing that the dialogue leads to enhancing

sustainable peace and the good democratic governance.
Vice President of the Republic Hassabu Mohamed Abdulraman said while addressing at Corinthia  hotel in Khartoum the inaugural session of the Darfuri consultative dialogue  conference
H said one of the biggest outcomes of the national dialogue is moving  the political process to  be inside the country  describing the most outstanding outcomes of the national dialogue is that it is the effective means for unifying the national rank via disseminating the culture of tolerance lauding all the political forces and the civil society organizations that came aboard peace.
He said the conference comes in implementation of the outcomes of Doha peace  document  for Darfur stressing applying from top downwards to the ground the concept of dialogue for the community.
Hassabu further called for uprooting regionalism, tribalism , fighting , denouncing violence , combating along with accepting other opinion
He directed governments of Darfur to tackle the psychological impacts caused by war and warring noting that lack of stability and security in Darfur  are one of the threats of development and reconstruction.       

  • The scientific Media Forum on Sudanese Childhood and Media Challenges...
  • Work with Winter Timing to begin as of November 1st

You may also like: