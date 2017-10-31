Hassabu: Government Going Ahead with Arms Collection with Transparency

Khartoum: The Presidency of the Republic has affirmed its full sponsorship of Darfuri-Darfuri and following up its outcomes stressing that the dialogue leads to enhancing

sustainable peace and the good democratic governance.

Vice President of the Republic Hassabu Mohamed Abdulraman said while addressing at Corinthia hotel in Khartoum the inaugural session of the Darfuri consultative dialogue conference

H said one of the biggest outcomes of the national dialogue is moving the political process to be inside the country describing the most outstanding outcomes of the national dialogue is that it is the effective means for unifying the national rank via disseminating the culture of tolerance lauding all the political forces and the civil society organizations that came aboard peace.

He said the conference comes in implementation of the outcomes of Doha peace document for Darfur stressing applying from top downwards to the ground the concept of dialogue for the community.

Hassabu further called for uprooting regionalism, tribalism , fighting , denouncing violence , combating along with accepting other opinion

He directed governments of Darfur to tackle the psychological impacts caused by war and warring noting that lack of stability and security in Darfur are one of the threats of development and reconstruction.