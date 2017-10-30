American Official Affirms Washington Readiness to Widen Prospects of Economic Cooperation with Sudan

Khartoum: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Abdulghni Al Naiem has met yesterday the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for economic

and commercial affairs who affirmed that her visit to Khartoum comes in affirmation of the new orientation of the American policy towards Sudan in the post-sanctions lifting phase

The US official expressed Washington readiness for expanding prospects of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries for realizing joint benefits.

For his part, Al Naiem affirmed Sudan's commitment to continuing constructive cooperation in all bilateral domains and positive engagement with the United States of America for building practical mechanisms leading to creating a partnership for peace and development in service of the interests of the two countries.