Sudan to Maintain Communication with Washington

Khartoum -- the government will continue dialogue and communication with the US Administration until the latter removes Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism

and remaining economic sanctions on the country, Foreign Minister Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has said.

While addressing a meeting with members of Sudanese community in Saudi Arabia, Ghandour briefed the gathering on the lifting of US economic embargo on Sudan and the impacts of ending sanctions on the national economy.

The Minister pointed to other sanctions in place, thanking the gracious efforts of the government of Saudi Arabia to lifting the decades-long sanctions on Sudan; in addition to efforts by other sisterly and friendly countries.

Ghandour noted that the government will stay the course of dialogue and communication with the US Administration and will spare no efforts to ensure that Sudan is removed from the US list of states sponsoring terrorism, and other remaining economic measures against the country are permanently ended.